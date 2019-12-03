Services
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
(508) 385-7116
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape
468 Stony Brook Rd.
Brewster, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte O'Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte V. (Gaimo) O'Donovan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte V. (Gaimo) O'Donovan Obituary
Charlotte V. O'Donovan (nee Gaimo)

Charlotte Veronica O'Donovan (nee Gaimo), 99 of Jefferson County, TN formerly of Montvale, NJ and Brewster. MA passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late beloved John M. O'Donovan and was predeceased in death by her brother, Frank Gaimo and sister, Marie Kavanaugh. Loving mother of Michael D. O'Donovan of Montvale, NJ; John R. O'Donovan of Stafford, VA; Daniel F. O'Donovan of Dandridge, TN and David T. O'Donovan of Park Ridge, NJ and devoted grandmother of Shannon, Casey, Darren, Timothy and Christina O'Donovan and Julianne Downes and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was a registered nurse and a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University. After retiring from Rockland County (NY) Health Department, she relocated to Cape Cod in 1976 and to Dandridge, TN in 2011. While a resident of NJ, she served as President of the Rosary Society of Our Lady of Mercy RC Church in Park Ridge, NJ. She was a member and Past President of Our Lady of the Cape Guild in Brewster, MA where Charlotte and John served as Eucharistic Ministers. Both received the Marion Award, Charlotte in 1981 and John in 1990. Charlotte was a volunteer in the Horticultural Department at Cape Cod Technical High School and in 2004, received "Volunteer of the Year" award.

Visiting hours will take place Friday, December 6th from 2-4 p.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames, 729 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7th at Our Lady of the Cape, 468 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster, MA 02631. Following Mass she will be buried in Brewster Lower Road Cemetery next to her husband of 54 years.

Donations in her memory may be made to , https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/ or to The Amedisys Foundation, www.amedisys.com/about/foundation/. For online condolences visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -