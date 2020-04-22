|
|
Charlotte Ward Pipeling
Clifton - Charlotte Ward Pipeling, 95, of Clifton, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Clifton to Loretta and Edward Ward, Mrs. Pipeling was a lifelong Clifton resident. Before her retirement, Mrs. Pipeling was a travel agent with Main Travel in Clifton for 20 years.
As a devout Catholic, she was an active parishioner of St. Brendan R.C. Church in Clifton. Mrs. Pipeling volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic for many years. She enjoyed travelling and one of her many joys was playing Canasta with her many friends. Her greatest joy was being a devoted mother and grandmother to her family.
Mrs. Pipeling was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Pipeling in 2000; one son, Richard Pipeling; her brother, Edward T. Ward, Jr. and her sister, Loretta Easter.
Survivors include: three daughters, Marilyn Ward Latyak, Patricia Grusczynski and Loretta Carroll; one son, Thomas Pipeling; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Online viewing via live stream will take place Saturday, April 25, 2020. Go to Mrs. Pipeling's obituary at www.bizubquinlan.com and click on the link between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm Saturday, April 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.