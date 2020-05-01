Charmion Tannuccilli
Wayne - Charmion Tannuccilli, of Wayne, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was 88. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services were private. Arrangements by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.