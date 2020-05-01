Charmion Tannuccilli
Wayne - Charmion Tannuccilli, of Wayne, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was 88. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services were private. Arrangements by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
