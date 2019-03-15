|
Charolette Pollner
Passaic - Charolette Pollner, age 91, of Passaic, died peacefully Wednesday surrounded by family and friends at her side. Born and raised in Passaic she was a lifelong resident. Daughter of Andrew and Bertha (Feigl) Wassily, she worked as a Purchasing Administrator and secretary for the Mental Health Clinic of Passaic. She was recognized for her twenty-two years of service before retiring in 2000. In her spare time, Charolette enjoyed painting,theater, antiques and cooking.
She was predeceased by her former companion of twenty-two years,Meyer Gelman of Passaic.
She is survivied by her loving daughter Melissa of Passaic,son Andrew and wife Joan Pollner of Lopatcong,brother-in-law Joel Pollner and wife Rosalyn of Bucks County,Pa. Dedicated grandmother to Jack and Jackie Pollner,Susan DiLorenzo, Adrienne and Steven Rue, and great-granddaughter Emma.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday 11am in Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton,NJ. Interment Menorah Cemetery Clifton,NJ.
Donations can be made to the Mental Health Clinic of Passaic,1451 Van Houten Avenue Clifton,NJ 07013. c/o: Sybil Schreiber (973)473-2775.