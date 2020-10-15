1/
Chase Joseph Meola
Chase Joseph Meola

Mahwah - Chase Joseph Meola, 23, on October 11, 2020 of Mahwah, NJ. Beloved son of Paul and Margaret. Loving brother of Michael and wife Brittany and Dylan and wife Alexa. Cherished uncle of Gracelynn Elyse. Adored grandson of Marie Meola, the late Joseph Meola, the late Carole Hallowell and the late Thomas Hallowell. Chase is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chase could light up any room with his infectious personality. He loved his family and friends. He was loyal, selfless and sensitive. We will treasure the time we had with him. We will remember him for his bravery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. For funeral service information please visit vanemburghsneider.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Chase to either the Chase Meola Memorial Fund, https://gf.me/u/y4iisq or to a charity of your choice.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
