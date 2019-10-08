|
|
Cherry Bailey
Montclair - Cherry Bailey, 75, of Montclair passed away on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leary Bailey. Loving mother to Junetta Robinson, Jacinthia Bailey, Jennifer and her husband Joshua Wilson. She is also survived by her siblings: Ezekiel, Errol, Delroy, Norma, Marjorie, Patricia, Carol, Patsy & Lilleth. She is also survived by five grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Trelawney, Jamaica and came to the US in 1983 to East Orange before settling in Montclair.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment Rosedale Cemetery. Visiting Friday October 11, 2019 2-4 & 7-9 PM www.marroccos.com