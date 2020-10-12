1/
Cheryl Ann (Bednarcik) Suttle
Cheryl Ann (nee Bednarcik) Suttle

Westminster, CO - Cheryl Ann (nee Bednarcik) Suttle, of Westminster, CO., and a former resident of North Bergen, N.J., unexpectedly passed away on October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Donald Bednarcik.

Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Scott Suttle of 28 years; mother Adrienne Elizabeth Capper (Cliffside Park, NJ); sisters Debra Golden (Minneapolis, MN), Gail McKenzie (Vernon, NJ), and Janette Halstead (So Amboy, NJ); Stepbrothers Edward & Joe Capper of New York; and all of their spouses.

Also surviving Cheryl are her Mother-in Law, Mary Smith; Sister-in-laws, Lisa Smith, Sherrie Culp all of Morton, IL and Michelle Ray of Bloomington, IL.

Cheryl will be greatly missed by her many relatives and friends including her nieces Stefanie, Shannon, Meghan, Erin and Erica, along with their children.

A private memorial service is planned for a later date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
