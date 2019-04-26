|
Cheryl Ann Woods
Contoocook, NH - Cheryl Ann Woods passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was 62 years old. Born July 19, 1956, Cheryl was born in Passaic, NJ to Harry Casper Jr. and Lorraine Casper (Deska), Cheryl was raised in NJ. She and her husband, William, moved to NH in 1989.
Cheryl was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, William Woods of Contoocook, NH and father, Harry Casper, Jr., of Elmwood Park, NJ. She leaves behind her son, Brian Woods and his wife, Candice Woods; her daughters, Courtney Woods and Morgan Woods; two beautiful grandaughters, Kendall Woods and Everly Woods, all of Contoocook, NH; mother, Lorraine Casper; brother, Harry Casper II and his wife, Theresa Casper, all of Elmwood Park, NJ, as well as many, many friends.
At the time of her passing, Cheryl was an employee at New Hampshire Hospital and worked as a Mental health Worker. This was a position she held for nearly two decades. While she took great pride in the work she did in her career and in her friendships with her co-workers, Cheryl's favorite role and the role she was born to play was "Babcia".
While she was small in stature, Cheryl had a huge personality and an amazing sense of humor. She was always quick to lend a hand when needed and even faster to crack a joke to make others smile. Cheryl was feisty, playful and kind. She had a big heart and loved others fully, and in return was loved completely. Her passing leaves a void that can never be filled.
A Graveside Service was held April 9th in New Hampshire.