Cheryl Anne Arfmann
Tenafly - ARFMANN, Cheryl Anne (nee Blackwell) of Tenafly passed away on March 17, 2019. Dear Daughter of Harlan Blackwell and the late Jean Blackwell. Loving wife of James. Beloved mother of Nicole (Matt), Alison and Julia Arfmann. Dear sister of Lynn Vanderlinden (Ronald), Robert Blackwell (Leonora), Richard Blackwell (MaryJane) and the late Thomas Blackwell. Daughter in law of John and Doris Arfmann. Sister in law of Jeanne Thompson (Bill), Patti Parker (Ed), John Arfmann (Johanna) and Thomas Arfmann (Sharon). Aunt of Steven (Jessica), Daniel, Jenna, and Jason Vanderlinden; Richard Blackwell, Melissa (Bucky) Jordan, Lauren Jarabeck (Benji) and Jeanne Blackwell; Robert, Kathleen and Jennifer Blackwell; Christine, Bjarni and Samantha Arfmann; Jimmy Elias and Lauren Ruane (TJ); Kaitlin Arfmann. Great Aunt of Riley, Hailey, Leighla and Esme. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Cherie was a Commercial Lines Insurance Account Manager at Eifert French and Co. Insurance in Tenafly where she worked for 30 years. Cherie held the Accredited Advisor in Insurance (AAI) Designation and earned the distinction in the public entity insurance realm as Municipal Excess Liability (MEL) Accredited Risk Manager. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Thursday from 5-8 PM. Funeral Service Friday, 10 AM at Presbyterian Chapel at Tenafly 55 Magnolia Ave., Tenafly. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Cheryl's Go Fund Me would be appreciated https://www.gofundme.com/cheryl-arfmann-memorial-fund-for-cheries-girls. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.