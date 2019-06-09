Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Ramsey - Cheryl L. Taubner (nee Fischer) 73, of Ramsey formerly of North Bergen passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Edward and Adele Fischer. Cheryl was a graduate of Trenton State College. Before retiring, she was a special education teacher at the Robert Fulton School in North Bergen and previously, she taught at Euclid School in Hasbrouck Heights. Devoted mother of Kimberly Beggs and her husband Russell, Danielle Taubner and her partner Jarrett Rodgers, Angel Lyman and her husband Jeffrey and the late Kelly Taubner. Dear sister of John Fischer and his wife Madeline. Loving grandmother of Emilee, Christopher, Edmund, Austin, Arianna and James. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday evening, June 10th at 7:30 PM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Alzheimer's New Jersey 425 Eagle Rock Ave. Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 on the memo line please write, in memory of Cheryl Taubner. CostaMemorialHome.com
