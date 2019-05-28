|
|
Cheryl Lynn Cervasio
East Rutherford - Cheryl Lynn Cervasio (nee Ross), 55, of East Rutherford since 2001 and formerly of Carlstadt, passed away at home on May 23, 2019. She was a self-employed home health aide. Cheryl enjoyed coaching girls' softball in Carlstadt, she loved animals, Pink Floyd, Pine Lake and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Beloved wife of Brian D. Cervasio. Loving mother of Aaron Cervasio, Clifford Cervasio and Christopher Cervasio. Devoted daughter of Barbara (nee Dorfman) Linneman and the late Carl Ross. Dear sister of Karl Ross and his wife Nancy, Shelly Ross and Andrea Ross. Close friend of Theresa Link, Kelly Ryan and Noreen McGovern. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt with Funeral Service at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.