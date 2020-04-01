|
|
Chester Celmerowski
Chester "Chet" Celmerowski passed away early Saturday morning, 28 March 2020. He was 79.
Chester was born in Lodz, Poland, on 27 May 1940. As a young man, he was an avid speed skater. He traveled extensively and had a natural gift for learning different languages. He graduated with a master's degree in architecture from Warsaw University and then moved to Sweden, where he worked as an apprentice draftsman for four years.
He came to the United States in the late 1960s, and always maintained it was a country unlike any other in the world. He was a longtime member of Clifton's Rotary Club chapter. As an architect he worked on several commercial & municipal projects across northern New Jersey, and was the chairman of the North Jersey Developmental Center.
Chester was an artist and a scholar -- a man who knew an astonishing amount of information on a wide range of topics. He had a sharp wit, and his laugh was full-bodied, frequent, and quick to spread to everyone around him. He cared deeply about other people and made lifelong friends wherever he went. Chester was curious, compassionate, gifted, nonconformist, occasionally stubborn, and always generous. His life touched many people, and he lived his days surrounded by those who love him. He is deeply missed.
Chester is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, his daughter, his sister, and his niece. In lieu of a funeral service, please consider making a donation in his name to .