|
|
Chester David Heike
Nutley - Chester Heike passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 11, 2019. He was 91. Born at home in Belleville, New Jersey, on August 7, 1927, Chet was raised in Nutley, New Jersey, where he graduated from high school in 1944. He enlisted in the army, earning an expert marksmanship qualification while in basic training. He was selected to work in covert intelligence at Arlington Hall outside Washington, DC, where he remained until his discharge from the armed services. Soon thereafter, he met the love of his life and future bride, Jean (nee Hovell) at a dance at the Montclair YMCA. They married, raised a family and celebrated their sixty-fifth wedding anniversary before her death two years ago. Chet worked as a purchasing agent for the Penwalt Corporation in Belleville as his lifelong career. A highpoint of that career was winning an RCA color television set in 1965 by calculating an estimate of the number of products produced by the Union Carbide Corporation. His calculation was closer to the actual production number than any of the 1500 other applicants. Chet and his family lived in Nutley before moving to Cedar Grove, where he remained until his children were grown. After his retirement, he and Jean traveled annually to Bermuda, their personal paradise. Later in his life, he and Jean moved to Barnegat, where he continued to enjoy a host of personal hobbies. Chet was creative and artistically talented. An interest in astronomy led to the building of his own telescope, grinding the magnifying lenses by hand. He wrote a number of songs, was a fine artist who produced paintings and charcoal portraits, but by far his greatest passion was photography. He favored black and white prints, developing negatives and photographs in a darkroom that he built in his basement. His work chronicled his life from his late teens through the birth of a third generation. His greatest joy in life was being a husband and father. This legacy blossomed with the arrival of his grandchildren who became the true lights of his life. Poppy, or occasionally Poopiehead, as he came to be known by his grandkids, felt further blessed to welcome four beloved great-grandchildren into the world. His goal in later life was to live longer than had his father who had passed away at the age of 89. He realized this goal and then some. Chet is survived by his son, Brian, and his partner, Doug; son Jeffrey and his wife Robin; grandson, Christopher, his wife Shediah, and their children Isabelle, Samantha and David; and grandson James, his wife, Christie, and their son, Will. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
There will be a short memorial service for Chet on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 in the morning at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Rd, Chester, NJ 07930. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the non-profit organization 100 cameras.