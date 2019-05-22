Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Pompei Church
Paterson, NJ
Woodland Park - Chester Debiak, 86, of Woodland Park, passed away on May 19, 2019. He was born in Brzostowa Gora, Poland on April 24, 1933, immigrated to the United States in 1962 and lived in Passaic before moving to Woodland Park with his family. Before retiring, he worked for Hoffman-LaRoche for 28 years. Chester was the loving husband of Frieda for 53 years; a loving father to son Jack, daughter Lisa Senior, son-in-law Mark Senior, daughter Debi Debiak, and son-in-law George Holland and the beloved grandfather of Ella and Ben Senior and Palmer and Magdalena Holland. He is also loved by his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three sisters, Ewa, Stefka and Wladyslawa, and two brothers, Frank and Stanley. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. Funeral Mass Friday at 9:30am at Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . www.santangelofuneral.com
