|
|
Chester E. "Chet" Halpern
Sarasota, FL - It is with great sadness that the family of Chester (Chet) Halpern announces that Chet passed on quietly in his sleep on September 6, 2019 after a prolonged battle with metastasized lung cancer.
Chet was born and raised in Weehawken, NJ and graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in business. Chet volunteered for the Navy, and served as an electronics mate on a destroyer escort during the final days of WW II.
After his service, Chet returned to New Jersey and lived in Englewood. Chet was a partner in West New York Lumber and Supply. He was active in a Kiwanis for over 25 years. He served on the board of the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce, the Hudson County Boy Scout Council board, and was a sponsor of a Sea Scout troop until he moved to the east coast of Florida in 1969. Chet relocated to Sarasota, FL in 1973, where he was the owner of CHI, a home building company. Chet was an avid sailor, and was active with and a former commodore of the Sun Coast Yacht Club.
Chet is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Betty Jean Halpern, sons Jeffrey and Richard Halpern, stepchildren Cindy Curtis-Ashburn, Sandy Hall, and Scott Curtis, grandchildren Whitney Sich, Chris Hall, Griffin and Sage Curtis, and great-grandson Asher Sich. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Belle Halpern and sisters Hannah Goldstein and Erna Frolow.
Chet is interred in the family plot in Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, New Jersey.