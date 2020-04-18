|
|
Chester Koc
Garfield - Chester Michael Koc, 93, of Garfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Chester was born in Wallington and was raised in Passaic, settling in Garfield 48 years ago. Chester was a Chemical Operator for Hoffmann-La Roche in Nutley for 20 years, retiring in 1990. He was a parishioner of Most Holy Name R.C. Church in Garfield and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving our country during World War II on the USS Thorn and USS Wren. Chester was the beloved husband of the late Agnes, devoted father of Helene DiMaria, Michael Koc and his wife, Cindy, Thomas Koc and his wife, Catherine, dear brother of the late Sophie, Edward and Jean and caring grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 6. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Chester's name to the () or your local VFW would be kindly appreciated by his family. Funeral services were handled by Kamienski Funeral Home in Wallington.