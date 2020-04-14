Resources
Chester W. Hinton

Chester W. Hinton Obituary
Chester W. Hinton

Passaic - Chester W. Hinton, age 88, departed this life on April 7, 2020. He once worked at Rudy Papas of Clifton, N.J. He leaves precious memories with his life-long mate; Theresa Watson, children; Clerence Brown and Chester W. Hinton Jr., step children Kevin, Sissy, Avis, Jonathan, and Joseph (Michelle) Watson. He also leaves behind grandchildren, great grandchildren, a brother Odell (Barbara) Hinton, a devoted niece Sandy, and a host of nieces and nephews to cherish his memories.

