Chester W. Hinton
Passaic - Chester W. Hinton, age 88, departed this life on April 7, 2020. He once worked at Rudy Papas of Clifton, N.J. He leaves precious memories with his life-long mate; Theresa Watson, children; Clerence Brown and Chester W. Hinton Jr., step children Kevin, Sissy, Avis, Jonathan, and Joseph (Michelle) Watson. He also leaves behind grandchildren, great grandchildren, a brother Odell (Barbara) Hinton, a devoted niece Sandy, and a host of nieces and nephews to cherish his memories.
