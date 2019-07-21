|
|
Chester Yakimowicz
Carlstadt - Chester Yakimowicz, 85, of Carlstadt since 1964, passed away on July 17, 2019. Mr. Yakimowicz served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Prior to retiring at the age of 62, he was a High-Pressure Boiler Operator for Pantesote Corp. in Passaic for 5 years. Chester was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church and an usher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Francis of Assisi #4524, the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club and the Carlstadt American Legion Post 69. Loving brother of Ted Yakimowicz, Frances Kondel and the late Walter Yakimowicz, Edward Yakimowicz, Bertha Kozloski, Mary Nead and Helen Imbimbo. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visitation Monday 2-4, 7-9 PM.