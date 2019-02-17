Services
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Hackettstown - Chief Bryan E. Burke, age 80, of Hackettstown, NJ died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at home.Bryan was born February 24, 1938 in Yonkers, NY to the late Philip and Ingrid (Williamson) Burke.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gratia Burke in 2016.

Bryan was the Chief of Police for the Teaneck Police Department before retiring after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Chiefs of Police Association,the Fraternal Order of Police,Knights of Columbus, Hackettstown, NJ, and the American Legion of Bergen County. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University with a degree in Criminal Justice. In addition Bryan was an avid vintage car collector.

He is survived by his 6 children: Alice Burke,Bryan Burke and wife Tracy, Dennis Burke and fiance Beth,Theresa Ricciardo and husband David, Patrick Burke and wife Christine, and Jayne Duggar and husband Danny; sister Denise Kuhl and husband Clark, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, Inc., 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ.

The funeral will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 19 at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ. Burial will follow at Pequest Union Cemetery, Great Meadows, NJ.
