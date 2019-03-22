|
Chrisoula Kalapodakis
Manchester, NH - Chrisoula Kalapodakis, 77, of Manchester, NH (formerly of North Bergen, NJ) passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 18, 2019. Born in Chania, Crete, Greece, Chrisoula was a beautiful, vibrant, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a fabulous home cook and dedicated member of the Greek Orthodox community. She touched so many lives of the people she met along her journey through her wit, sense of humor, generosity and exceptional hospitality.
Chrisoula was the Beloved wife of the late Stilianos and devoted mother of Antonia Earley and husband Robert, Mary Schwalm and husband Charles, the late Alex and wife Debra, and the late Michael. She was the adored yiayia of Michael DeAlmagro and wife Amanda, Christopher DeAlmagro, Andrew DeAlmagro, and Lana Kalapodakis.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4pm-8pm.
Funeral on Saturday at 9:30am from the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ. A mass will be held at 10:30am at the Ascension Greek Orthodox Church in Fairview. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. www.vainierifuneralhome.com