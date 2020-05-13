Christian J. Boisits Sr.
Paramus - Christian J. Sr., 77, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 due to COVID 19.
Chris's love of music, cars and airplanes provided a basis for much fun, bonding and mentoring. He was an expert in everything. There wasn't a question he could not answer. He was a bass player and he enjoyed the years of being in a band with his brother Gustave. He had a passion for flying and aircraft that never wavered. In his early years, working for the state of New Jersey, he was able to study and fly smaller aircraft, even a helicopter. He was constantly reading and learning about all kinds of aircraft. He could tell you about any airplane. He was also a student of weather and became the family Meteorologist. His sense of humor was huge making him the life of many parties. He was always the family comic. He, along with his brothers Gus and Edward, was always there for the kids. They enjoyed being with the kids and they served as role models and mentors.
After working for the state of New Jersey Chris turned to cars, his other passion. Before retiring, Christian was the Service Manager for Mazda 17. Customers came to know him as someone who they could trust. He was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the Smithsonian Institute Air and Space Museum.
Cherished husband of Regina (nee Ricciardelli ). Loving father of Sherri McDermott, Christian J. Boisits Jr. and Lisa Siervo and her husband Anthony. Treasured grandfather of Gianna, Gabriella, Lindsay and Luciana. Dear brother of the late Gustave Boisits and his wife Kathy and Edward Boisits and his wife Lois. He is predeceased by his father Gustave Boisits and his mother Pauline Kleinschuster Boisits. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service celebrating Chris's life will be held for the family and friends at a future date. All arrangements at this time have been entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Christian's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.