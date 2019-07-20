|
|
Christie Solaro-Formisano
Jefferson - SOLARO-FORMISANO, Christie, age 37, of Jefferson, NJ passed tragically on July 14, 2019. Christie is the beloved mother of Rachel and Ryan, loving daughter of Debbie Wagner and Mark Solaro, dearest sister of Michael Solaro and his wife Alicja and Steven Solaro and his wife Susan, and daughter-in-law of Carol Formisano and the late John Formisano Sr. Christie is also survived by her nieces, Allison, Emily, and Lily, her nephew Henrik, her step-father Dale Wagner, and her many cousins and friends.
Christie was born in Ridgewood and lived in Garfield before moving to Jefferson Township in 2010. Christie graduated from Garfield High School and attended William Paterson University. She loved children and dedicated her life to being around them. She was a former Assistant Behavior Specialist at the Morris School District.
Christie was a beautiful, caring and loving mother to her most adored children Rachel and Ryan, who were her whole world. Whether it was Girl Scouts, dancing recitals, swim meets or numerous other activities she was always by her children's side loving and supporting them. Her home was the place to be on holidays, and she will be forever loved and sorely missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ Tel. (973) 478-2500. Visiting hours on Sunday, July 21st from 3 to 7pm. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church 400 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ on Monday 11 am. Interment in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/formisano-children-fund, which has been set up to help support Rachel and Ryan.