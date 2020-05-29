Christin Marie DeMeo-Vignone



Paramus - Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On Friday, April 10th, Christin Marie DeMeo-Vignone rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.



Christin, 59, was the cherished wife of John Vignone. Loving mother of Caroline Kalkut (New York, NY), Kevin Christopher Kalkut and his wife Erica (Norfolk, MA). Treasured grandmother of Colin, Ryan and Owen Kalkut. Dear sister of Renee DeMeo (Lodi, NJ), Alex DeMeo (Lexington, KY), Lisa and her husband Bob Bodnar (Clifton, NJ). Christin is predeceased by her brother David DeMeo (1988) and sister Carole DeMeo (2019). Christin also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends.









