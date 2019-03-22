|
Christine A. Malzone
Totowa - Christine A. age 67 of Totowa at rest in Pompton Lakes on March 21, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Oscar P. "Scully" and the late Ann (nee Pappalardo) Malzone. Dear sister of Maryann Malzone of Paterson, Susan Malzone of Pompton Lakes, Joseph Malzone of Toms River and the late Frank Malzone. Devoted aunt of Alphonso Malzone & his wife Laquiella and her godson, Anthony Roger Jr. Born in Paterson, she lived in Totowa since 1996. She was a Traffic co-ordinator for BAE Systems, Wayne for over 30 years. She was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church and a member of I'ts Rosary Altar Society. She was also a member of the Totowa Historic Society.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 8:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard RC Church, Paterson at 9:30 AM. Committal at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit Sunday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.