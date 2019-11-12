Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
Park Avenue
Leonia, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine B. Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine B. Davidson Obituary
Christine B. Davidson

Leonia -

Davidson, Christine, B. nee:Albonese, age 94, a 65 year resident of Leonia, on Sunday November 10, 2019. She was raised in both Palisades Park and Cliffside Park. In the early years of her marriage she lived in Virginia, Indiana and Pennsylvania before settling in Leonia. She worked as an office manager for most of her life, and retired as the office manager of Inglemoor Nursing Home of Englewood, NJ. Beloved wife of 70 years of James B. Davidson, Sr.. Devoted mother of James Davidson , Jr. and his wife Barbara, Jeanne Booth and her husband Aubrey, and Barbara Davis and her husband John. Cherished grandmother of Spencer, Travis, Matthew, Katie, Allison, Amanda, Kyle, and the late Laura. Adored great grandmother of Grant. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 6-9 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to assemble in All Saints Episcopal Church (Park Avenue, Leonia) Friday at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family will appreciate donations to The . For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -