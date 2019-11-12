|
Christine B. Davidson
Leonia -
Davidson, Christine, B. nee:Albonese, age 94, a 65 year resident of Leonia, on Sunday November 10, 2019. She was raised in both Palisades Park and Cliffside Park. In the early years of her marriage she lived in Virginia, Indiana and Pennsylvania before settling in Leonia. She worked as an office manager for most of her life, and retired as the office manager of Inglemoor Nursing Home of Englewood, NJ. Beloved wife of 70 years of James B. Davidson, Sr.. Devoted mother of James Davidson , Jr. and his wife Barbara, Jeanne Booth and her husband Aubrey, and Barbara Davis and her husband John. Cherished grandmother of Spencer, Travis, Matthew, Katie, Allison, Amanda, Kyle, and the late Laura. Adored great grandmother of Grant. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 6-9 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to assemble in All Saints Episcopal Church (Park Avenue, Leonia) Friday at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family will appreciate donations to The . For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com