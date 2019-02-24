|
|
Christine Benavente
Pequannock - Christine Benavente, 48, of Pequannock, passed away on February 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Christine was born in Montclair NJ, July 19, 1970, the daughter of James and Darlene (Duganier)Moschella and big sister to the beloved late James E. Moschella, Jr.
Christine was raised in Clifton, NJ where she graduated Clifton High School in 1988. She made lifelong childhood friends that shared an unbreakable bond.
Christine would get married in 1998 and move to Pequannock, NJ where she gave birth to her twin boys Joseph and James. As they grew up, Christine was an active mom in all of their school activities and sports.
She made lifelong friends in town that supported her while she battled her disease.
Christine loved to travel, was a foodie who loved to try new restaurants, enjoyed music and going to concerts. When not doing all of those things she would love to relax at home and watch movies and her DVR'd shows.
Christine is survived by her husband, Michael; her children, Matthew, Alexa, Joseph and James; her parents, James and Darlene Moschella; her in-laws, Luis and Natividad Benavente; her sister-in-law, Caren Moschella; and her nephew, James Moschella. She was predeceased by her brother, James Moschella.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm on Monday, February 25 at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am on Tuesday at the church. Cremation will be private. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory can be made to Metavivor.org