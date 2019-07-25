|
Christine G. Lischick (nee Giannantonio)
Pompton Plains - Christine G. Lischick (nee Giannantonio) age 93, of Pompton Plains, formally of Northvale, NJ peacefully passed away on July 22, 2019 surrounded by family. Born December 19, 1926 in Palisades Park, the daughter of Antonio Giannantonio and Louisa Romano she was a long time parishioner of St. Anthony's RC Church in Northvale prior to her move to Cedar Crest, Pompton Plains. She is predeceased by her husband Kurt of fifty seven years married in 1949. She is predeceased by a step-sister Phyllis and eight brothers; Frank, Peter, Emil, Anthony, Albert, Nick, Gene, and Edward. She leaves behind sister-in-laws Patty, Connie, Delores, Jackie, and Gerri. Mrs. Lischick leaves behind nine loving children and their spouses including Elizabeth (Rich deceased) (Bill), Charlotte (George), Edward (Kathie), Eloise (Todd), Dorothea (Ralph), Barbara (Michael), Stephen (Janice), Margaret (Anton) and Douglas (Cynthia). Christine is grandmother to 24 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and aunt to many nieces, nephews as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews. Mrs. Lischick was a 1947 graduate of Jersey City State College and earned a Masters degree from William Patterson University.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St Jude Children Hospital or New Jersey City University.
Visitation will be held at The Morrison Funeral Home, Butler NJ on Friday July 26, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM. For complete service details see www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com