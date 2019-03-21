Services
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
Aventura, FL - Hassuk, Christine of Aventura, Florida passed away on March 19th. Christine was the loving mother of Ian (Heidi) Stern, Linda Stern, and Adam (Tracy) Stern. Dear sister of Richard (Joanie) Heydt. Cherished grandmother of, Asaf (Adi), Amitai (Adi), Nadav (Danielle), Hunter, Chloe, Morgan, and Justin. Adored great-grandmother of, Noam, Ronit, and caregiver Nell Taylor. She was loved by all and will be missed by all. Chapel services will be held, Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Eden Memorial Chapels, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024.
