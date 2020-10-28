1/
Christine M. Dineen
Christine M. Dineen

Dumont - Christine Marie Dineen, 71 of Dumont, NJ passed away on October 28, 2020 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband Dennis Michael Dineen in 2013 after 41 years of marriage and is survived by her sons Gregory and Barry, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Luke and James (her "munchkins"), four sisters and six nieces/nephews. She was born to Leonard and Marie Norcia in the Bronx, NY, was raised in Bergenfield and has lived in Dumont for the past 44 years. She is a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and had a long career in office administration including her most recent position with the Admar Group, where she worked for 18 years. A member of St. Therese Parish in Cresskill, she was an active volunteer in the community. Her strength, kindness and devotion to faith, family and friends were an example to all who knew her and she will be dearly missed. There will be a funeral mass at St. Therese, R.C. Church, 120 Monroe Ave., Cresskill at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 2nd. Arrangements are by Riewerts Memorial Home, Bergenfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org).




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Therese, R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
