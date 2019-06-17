Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Ft. Myers, FL - Christine M. Laino of Ft. Myers passed away on June 13, 2018. Beloved mother of Brian Silvia and his wife Melinda, Michael Silvia, and Frank Silvia. Loving sister of the late joseph Maietta. Dear grandmother of Peyton and Xander. Cherished cousin of Steven Schulthies, Stasia Bailey Schulthies, and best friend of Theresa Riccardo. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Wednesday 9:30-10 AM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 AM. Entombment Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bergen County Animal Shelter. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
