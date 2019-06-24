|
|
Christine Robertson
Oradell - Robertson, Christine (Colbert), 59, of Oradell, born and raised in Queens, NY, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 22nd. Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of Patrick and Emily. Dear sister of Robert and the late Donna. Christine had a successful career on Wall Street before resigning to become a stay at home mom. She enjoyed and cherished the years she was able to spend with her children. Christine was an active member of the Oradell community donating her time by volunteering with the Girl Scouts, OK Kids Foundation and the Oradell PTA. She served four terms as a member of the Oradell Board of Education and was Vice President of the board for nine years. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to visit today and Tuesday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm, at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. Funeral service from the funeral home on Wednesday at 10am, then to St. Joseph RCC, 300 Elm Street, Oradell, for an 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Services to conclude at church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to St. Joseph RCC, 300 Elm Street, Oradell, NJ 07649. For further information and to view Christine's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com