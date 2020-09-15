Christine Sullivan
Nutley - Christine Sullivan, 56, of Belleville formerly of Rutherford, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born to parents Fred Barone and Betty (nee Scalley) in Passaic.
Christine married Michael William Sullivan and together they settled in Rutherford where they raised their 5 children.
Christine was a Practice Administrator for a Spine Surgeon in Morristown. She was a huge Giants fan and played softball with the Tyco Animal Control Team. She loved her dachshund dogs named Gus & Lilly. She particularly enjoyed creating theme birthday parties for her family members. But Sunday dinners and spending quality time with her family was most important to her. Her children were her greatest joy in life.
Christine is predeceased by her husband Michael William Sr. (2013). She will be missed by her loving children, Samantha Mustachio & husband Marc, Michael William Sullivan & wife Marie, Christie DeMarco, William Christopher Sullivan, Peter DeMarco & wife Elizabeth, her grandson Christopher James Sullivan, her sisters Donna Barone & husband Gene and Patricia Barone. She is predeceased by her Brother Fred (2007).
Family will receive friends Thursday 3-7pm with 6:30p Prayer Service in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.
Private Funeral
