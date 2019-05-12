|
Christine T. Saitta
Hawthorne - Christine T. Saitta (nee Dunn), age 59 of Hawthorne at rest in Hawthorne on May 8, 2019. Loving mother of Amanda Cosentino of Hawthorne.
Dear companion of Frank Vigorita of Hawthorne. Sister of of David Dunn and his wife Gloria of Hawthorne, Sharon Hancock of Paterson, Christina Johnson and her husband Mark of Lake Hopatcong and Jack Kennedy and his wife Claudia of FL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her two beloved dogs, Mia and Bandit. Born in Paterson, she lived in Totowa, before moving to Hawthorne thirty seven years ago.
She was an Assistant Administrative Supervisor for the Passaic County Board of Social Services, Paterson, for many years before retiring in 2018. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne. She was also a volunteer for the Paterson YMCA Thanksgiving meal and was an avid traveler. Christine loved the Jersey shore especially Long Beach Island and enjoyed tending to her sunflower garden.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne at 10:30 AM. Committal to follow at Cedar Lawn Crematory, Paterson. Friends may visit Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.