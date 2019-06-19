|
|
Christopher Doyle
Irvington - Christopher Doyle, 61 on June 5, 2019 of Irvington, NJ. Dear brother of: Genie Munro of Ramsey, NJ; Jim Doyle of Hillsdale, NJ (Peggy); Bill Doyle of Glastonbury, CT (Doreen); and Tom Doyle of Bermuda. Chris was pre-deceased by his devoted parents, Jim and Billie Doyle of River Edge, NJ. He was most lovingly cared for by Navis Edwards for 34 years. Chris is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews. Chris brought out the best in anyone he ever met. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris's name to the Ramsey Ambulance Corps, 41 S. Island Ave Ramsey, NJ 07446. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.