1/1
Christopher E. Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher E. Walker

Saddle Brook - Walker, Christopher E. age 56 a resident of Saddle Brook and formerly of Oradell passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Peggy and Jim Walker. Husband of Carol Graziano. Devoted father of Nicholas and Erin. Dear brother of Susan Walker and Patti Fusco. Uncle of Julienne, Jennifer and Gregory Fusco, and Matthew Walker. He was predeceased by his brothers Michael and Tommy as well as his nephew Brian. Chris was a lifelong Yankees and Giants fan. He was a master mechanic by trade and the former owner of Clifton Automotive. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday from 3-7PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30AM at St. Joseph's RC Church Oradell. Interment to follow at Hackensack Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to the American Cancer Society American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit Christopher's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Volk Leber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved