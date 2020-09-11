Christopher E. Walker
Saddle Brook - Walker, Christopher E. age 56 a resident of Saddle Brook and formerly of Oradell passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Peggy and Jim Walker. Husband of Carol Graziano. Devoted father of Nicholas and Erin. Dear brother of Susan Walker and Patti Fusco. Uncle of Julienne, Jennifer and Gregory Fusco, and Matthew Walker. He was predeceased by his brothers Michael and Tommy as well as his nephew Brian. Chris was a lifelong Yankees and Giants fan. He was a master mechanic by trade and the former owner of Clifton Automotive. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday from 3-7PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30AM at St. Joseph's RC Church Oradell. Interment to follow at Hackensack Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to the American Cancer Society American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit Christopher's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com
.