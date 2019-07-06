|
Christopher J. DiCarlantonio
Park Ridge - Christopher J. DiCarlantonio, 57, of Park Ridge, NJ, formerly of Teaneck, NJ, passed away on Thursday, July 4th, 2019. Christopher is survived by his dear wife Maria; his children Alyssa and Joseph; his siblings Kathleen Carbone and her husband Frank, Brian Giblin and his wife Lorraine, Maureen Bergmann and her husband Mark and Eileen Giblin as well as his nephews and beloved dog Snags. He is predeceased by his parents James and Mary (nee DiCarlantonio) Giblin and brother Michael Giblin. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Sunday, July 7th from 1-7PM. A Celebration of Christopher's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 8th at 11:30AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com