|
|
Christopher J. Schwarze
West Milford - Schwarze, Christopher J., 47, passed away on December 23, 2019. Born in Ridgewood NJ, he lived in West Milford for most of his life. Christopher was a glazier by trade, employed by Local Union 1087, N.Y.C. An avid fan of horse racing, football and hockey, Christopher loved rooting for his favorite teams the Washington Redskins and Washington Capitals. Beloved son of Robert and Karen (Pizzollo) Schwarze. Loving brother of Stacy Quintero, husband Paul Pollack, Tina Christ, husband Joseph, Elaine Adragna, husband Chris, Kara Bartyzel, husband David, Robert Schwarze, husband Brian Kuperman. Uncle of Ryan and Nicole Ure, Alyssa Quintero, Madison and Marisa Christ, Jaxon and Morgan Adragna. Memorial visitation Friday December 27, 10 am to 1 pm, moments of reflection, 12:30 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Rd. West Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christopher's memory can be made to the West Milford Animal Shelter.