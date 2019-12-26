Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Schwarze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher J. Schwarze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher J. Schwarze Obituary
Christopher J. Schwarze

West Milford - Schwarze, Christopher J., 47, passed away on December 23, 2019. Born in Ridgewood NJ, he lived in West Milford for most of his life. Christopher was a glazier by trade, employed by Local Union 1087, N.Y.C. An avid fan of horse racing, football and hockey, Christopher loved rooting for his favorite teams the Washington Redskins and Washington Capitals. Beloved son of Robert and Karen (Pizzollo) Schwarze. Loving brother of Stacy Quintero, husband Paul Pollack, Tina Christ, husband Joseph, Elaine Adragna, husband Chris, Kara Bartyzel, husband David, Robert Schwarze, husband Brian Kuperman. Uncle of Ryan and Nicole Ure, Alyssa Quintero, Madison and Marisa Christ, Jaxon and Morgan Adragna. Memorial visitation Friday December 27, 10 am to 1 pm, moments of reflection, 12:30 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Rd. West Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christopher's memory can be made to the West Milford Animal Shelter.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -