1/1
Christopher J. Wojcicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher J. Wojcicki

Little Ferry - Christopher J. Wojcicki 53, of Little Ferry formerly of Fairview passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Englewood to the late Edmund and Mary Wojcicki. Christopher was a graduate of William Paterson University where he received his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. He was a former project manager for High Point Solutions in Sparta. He was a member of the Little Ferry Fire Department Hook & Ladder Co. and a member of the Exempt Firemen Association. He was a former member of the Fairview Fire Department Tiger Hose Co. Christopher was also a former soccer coach in Little Ferry for eight years. Beloved husband of Madeline (nee Della Pietra) Wojcicki. Devoted father of Alessandra Wojcicki and Christopher J. Wojcicki. Dear brother of the late Kenneth and Richard Wojcicki and Helen Frawley. Son-in-law of Vincenzo and Carmela Della Pietra. Christopher is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law and his nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, November 20th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church Ridgefield Park at 11 AM. Entombment following at Fairview Mausoleum. Visitation Thursday, November 19th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Fire Department Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Alessandra and Christopher's education would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costa Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved