Christopher J. Wojcicki
Little Ferry - Christopher J. Wojcicki 53, of Little Ferry formerly of Fairview passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Englewood to the late Edmund and Mary Wojcicki. Christopher was a graduate of William Paterson University where he received his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. He was a former project manager for High Point Solutions in Sparta. He was a member of the Little Ferry Fire Department Hook & Ladder Co. and a member of the Exempt Firemen Association. He was a former member of the Fairview Fire Department Tiger Hose Co. Christopher was also a former soccer coach in Little Ferry for eight years. Beloved husband of Madeline (nee Della Pietra) Wojcicki. Devoted father of Alessandra Wojcicki and Christopher J. Wojcicki. Dear brother of the late Kenneth and Richard Wojcicki and Helen Frawley. Son-in-law of Vincenzo and Carmela Della Pietra. Christopher is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law and his nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, November 20th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church Ridgefield Park at 11 AM. Entombment following at Fairview Mausoleum. Visitation Thursday, November 19th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Fire Department Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Alessandra and Christopher's education would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com