Christopher Jay "Marty" MartinNorfolk, VA - Christopher Jay "Marty" Martin, age 60, resident of Norfolk, VA, lost his battle to esophageal cancer on August 20, 2020. Marty was born on December 18, 1959 in Jamaica Queens, NY. He is a native of Cliffside Park, NJ. He married the love of his life and wife of 34 years, Tanya E. Martin of Little Ferry, NJ, on January 19, 1986.Marty is survived by his wife, Tanya E. Martin, his son Andrew D. Martin; his mother Marjorie M. Martin; his two siblings Robert Martin and Pamela Cooper; his daughter in law Wendy A. Martin and his two grandsons; Raymond C. Martin and Jayden R. Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond, and brothers Terry and Glenn.Everyone who knew Marty knew his love for music, especially the drums. He was an avid fisherman which is what brought him to Norfolk, VA in the summer of 2019. His favorite fishing spots include the HRBT, the Norfolk fishing Pier, wise point at the Eastern Shore and Kiptopeake State Park. He also loved going duck hunting with his best friend and son Andrew.We take comfort with the fact that he is no longer in pain and is now reunited with his father, and brothers and friends and family who have gone before him.A memorial service will be planned at a later date. For more information Please contact the family. Condolences may be expressed at :