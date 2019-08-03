Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Durdunas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher John Durdunas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher John Durdunas Obituary
Christopher John Durdunas

River Edge - Christopher John Durdunas, 33 of River Edge, NJ on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Devoted son of Grace Marie and John Durdunas. Beloved husband of Melanie Maxeiner. Cherished grandson of Marie and the late Anthony A. Siliato, Margaret and the late Bill Durdunas. Dear nephew of Anthony Siliato, Richard Siliato and his wife Gail, Lawrence Siliato, Maria Galloway and her husband Dennis, Joseph, Jon, Marc and the late Robert Siliato, Mary Ellen Moran and her husband Bob, and Loretta Durdunas. Also survived by many loving cousins.

Funeral Liturgy at St. Joseph's Church, Oradell, NJ on Monday at 11AM. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday 1-8PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now