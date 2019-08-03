|
Christopher John Durdunas
River Edge - Christopher John Durdunas, 33 of River Edge, NJ on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Devoted son of Grace Marie and John Durdunas. Beloved husband of Melanie Maxeiner. Cherished grandson of Marie and the late Anthony A. Siliato, Margaret and the late Bill Durdunas. Dear nephew of Anthony Siliato, Richard Siliato and his wife Gail, Lawrence Siliato, Maria Galloway and her husband Dennis, Joseph, Jon, Marc and the late Robert Siliato, Mary Ellen Moran and her husband Bob, and Loretta Durdunas. Also survived by many loving cousins.
Funeral Liturgy at St. Joseph's Church, Oradell, NJ on Monday at 11AM. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday 1-8PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , would be appreciated.