|
|
Christopher Koenig
Ringwood - Christopher Koenig, 64, of Ringwood, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Before retiring, Christopher worked for Emabond as a machinist. He was a member of the Erskin Lake Men's Club.
Cherished husband for 40 years of Wendy Koenig (nee Cook). Loving father of Lindsay Koenig and Amanda Koenig. Adored brother of Susan Mihalarogiannis, Paul Koenig and Richard Koenig. Beloved uncle of Amy Braddock, Jon Pallouras, Katy Mihalarogiannis, Ashley Koenig and Paul Christopher Koenig.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Private cremation.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Christopher's memory may be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, 92 Second Street, Hackensack, NJ, 07601.
