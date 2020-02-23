Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Koenig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Koenig Obituary
Christopher Koenig

Ringwood - Christopher Koenig, 64, of Ringwood, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Before retiring, Christopher worked for Emabond as a machinist. He was a member of the Erskin Lake Men's Club.

Cherished husband for 40 years of Wendy Koenig (nee Cook). Loving father of Lindsay Koenig and Amanda Koenig. Adored brother of Susan Mihalarogiannis, Paul Koenig and Richard Koenig. Beloved uncle of Amy Braddock, Jon Pallouras, Katy Mihalarogiannis, Ashley Koenig and Paul Christopher Koenig.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Private cremation.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Christopher's memory may be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, 92 Second Street, Hackensack, NJ, 07601.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -