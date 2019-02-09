|
Christopher M. Grant
Lodi - Christopher M. Grant, 45, of Lodi, NJ, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2019. Christopher was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson, NJ, and was a lifelong resident of Lodi. He was a graduate of Lodi High School, Class of 1992, where he played offensive and defensive line and was an integral part on some of the Rams most dominant teams. Chris was an avid fan of the New York Giants, the New York Yankees, the Michigan State Spartans, and was a lover of "rock and roll" and fast cars. He is remembered as a devoted son, dedicated uncle and godfather, and an amazing brother. Christopher was the true definition of a hero. Despite his physical condition, he never let it get the best of him or get him down. Chris was a true inspiration, and he touched the lives of so many people in so many different walks of life. His courage motivated others to have the strength and determination to overcome any obstacle in life. He had a unique ability to make people smile… no matter what they were going through. He truly believed in the power of positivity and emulated it each and every day. Chris had a huge heart - always thinking of others first and putting their needs before his very own. He would do anything for anyone, any way he could at a moment's notice. He never asked for much, just only gave of himself to this world. He inspired others to strive to be better people… and his legacy will live on. Chris fiercely loved and adored his family and many friends who have always supported him through his journey we call life. Beloved son of David C. and Margaret Grant. Devoted brother of David L. Grant and wife Sage, Melissa Grant Terhune and husband Robert. Loving uncle of Anthony C. Zakrzewski, Madison Grant, and Chase Grant. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher M. Grant Scholarship Fund. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com