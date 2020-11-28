Christopher M. Winograd
Verona - Christopher M. Winograd (née Cleary) 48, of Verona, NJ passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in St. Joseph's Hospital, Paterson, NJ and lived in Cape May, NJ before moving to Verona in 2015. He was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He was the head chef at the Chalfonte Hotel in Cape May, NJ, for several years. He also worked in the catering business and as a personal chef. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Magnificat R.C. Church in Kinnelon, NJ. Beloved husband of Steven Winograd. Devoted son of John Cleary and his wife Forsetta, and his beloved deceased Mother Patricia Ann Cleary. Dear brother of Patrick Cleary, Gregory Cleary and John Cleary. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral visitation is at the Keri Memorial Funeral Home 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Monday, November 30, 2020 (1 PM to 4 PM). The Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Magnificat, 2 Miller Road, Kinnelon, NJ at 10:30 AM (December 1, 2020). The interment will follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 52 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christopher's name may be made to Our Lady of Magnificat R,C, Church, 2 Miller Road, Kinnelon, NJ 07405 would be appreciated. www.kerimemorial.com