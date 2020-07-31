Christopher Perosi
Bloomingdale - Perosi, Christopher, 44, of Bloomingdale, born November 11, 1975, passed away on July 23 in Paterson. He was raised in Little Falls, where he made lifelong friends, served as an altar boy in Our Lady of the Holy Angels, and graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1993. He attended Stevens Institute of Technology and Chubb Institute of Technology.
Chris is survived by his best friend and forever love, Tara, and children Jake, Sean, Jillian, and Alexa. Beloved son of Mariaelena (nee Curcio) and Vincent Perosi and loving brother of Vinnie and his wife, Crystal and dear uncle of Christian, Aiden, and Braxton of Port Orange, Florida.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Nancy (nee Coppa) and Michael Curcio and his paternal grandparents Frances (nee Randazzo) and Louis Perosi.
Chris had many passions in life. Family, music and food, were among his favorites, and he took any opportunity he could to combine these passions.
He worked many years in the restaurant business, where he learned most of his culinary skills. He often prepared delicious dinners with his family and shared pictures of his creations and recipes with hundreds of friends and family on social media. Recently, he became a self-made farmer with his vegetable and fruit garden to make sure he and his family always had plenty of fresh ingredients during the pandemic.
Chris had such a love of music. He posted over 800 song recordings, including some original titles, online through multiple sources. He would spend hours singing with his family and teaching them how to play instruments. He could also be found in any local karaoke bar at home or when traveling. Everyone knew him as one of the greatest singers in the crowd.
Chris was owner of his own technology business, The Tech gods.
Being a business owner, and working in the field of electronics, took Chris all over the country. He was able to visit places for work that many people could only wish to see. He shared those experiences with those he loved.
He was devoted to helping people. Chris organized many events that benefited his local community. He became President of the Quartz Hill Chamber of Commerce, helped with friends to collect and contribute clothes and blankets to needy families in the community, and was instrumental in organizing the annual Almond Blossom Festival.
Funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Holy Angels on Monday at 9:30 mass with the Reverend Monsignor Mark Condon officiating. All to meet directly at the church. A private farewell will take place for the immediate family only at Cedar Lawn Chapel.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Festa Memorial Funeral Home in Totowa on Sunday August 2nd from 2:00-6:00.
The family would like to thank you for the outpouring of support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, considering making a donation to an organization in Chris' memory, listen to one of his recordings, or spend time laughing with family or friends. www.festamemorial.com