Christopher R. Hrbek, Sgt. USMC
1/14/2010 - 1/14/2020
10 years ago our hearts were broken by the tragic news that you were killed while serving your Country.
You put your life on the line for your flag and your country, but you lived for what you believed in. Your death brough a community and a family together to get through the hardest time of our lives. Today, as sad as it is, we remember the life that you lived and how you continue to touch others. We are grateful for the beautiful people that have been brought into our lives because of your sacrifice. Your bravery and heroism touched many lives and inspired others in so many good ways. Though they took your life, Chris they will never take your spirit. It lives on and continues to inspire others because of the legacy that you have left behind. Your smile, your hug and your laughter live on in our hearts always and forever. It is not the same without you Chris, but the world is a better place because you were here. We love you and miss you every single day.
Semper Fi.
Your Loving Family