Christopher Stelmach
Christopher Stelmach

Warrenton, NC - Christopher Stelmach of Warrenton, NC formerly of Oakland, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

He is survived by, daughter, Krista (Matthew) Cioletti of Oakland, NJ and son, Jeffrey (Megan) Stelmach of Raleigh, NC and five grandchildren, Matthew, Charlotte and Andrew Cioletti and Reagan and Vincenzo Stelmach. Chris is predeceased by his parents, George and Thirza Stelmach and two brothers, Greg (Vickie) Stelmach and Robert Stelmach.

A memorial in NJ will be scheduled in the future. For those who would like, donations may be made in his honor to the Kessler Foundation:

https://kesslerfoundation.org/giving/donate




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
