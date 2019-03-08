|
Christopher Thomas (Tom) Joyce
Woodland Park, formerly of Clifton - Christopher Thomas (Tom) Joyce, 86, of Woodland Park, formerly of Clifton, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019.
Born in Jeannette, PA, Mr. Joyce came to Clifton as a young boy and thereafter was a lifelong resident before recently moving to Woodland Park. He had been employed as a Pressman/Printer with North Jersey Press, formerly in Clifton and then as a custodian with the Clifton Board of Education for over ten years until his retirement. Mr. Joyce was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was an active member of the Athenia Veterans Post and the Delawanna Citizens Association, both in Clifton. Lovingly called "Coach" by his family, he was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan, an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards with his friends at Four Seasons at Great Notch and the Athenia Veterans Post.
Mr. Joyce was predeceased by his wife of fifty-seven years, Teresa (nee Pellegrino) in 2018 and by his sister, Mary Joyce Nardella.
He is survived by his daughter, Maria Joyce Perry and her husband, Scott, of Denville; by his son, Christopher Thomas Joyce, Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Parsippany; and by his five grandchildren: Krista, Jennifer and Sean Perry and Christopher and Matthew Joyce.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-4pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to (), P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 would be preferred and appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.