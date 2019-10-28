Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ascension Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Greek Orthodox Church
Fairview, NJ
Resources
More Obituaries for Chrysanthos Zois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Very Reverend Chrysanthos Zois


1936 - 2019
Very Reverend Chrysanthos Zois Obituary
Very Reverend Chrysanthos Zois

West New York - Very Reverend Chrysanthos Zois on October 27, 2019 of West New York, N.J., age 83. Reverend Chrysanthos was born on July 3, 1936 in Greece. He was an Archimandrite and served, for many years, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Jersey City, N.J. Beloved brother to Aggeliki Zoi and Athanasia Kortinou. Dear uncle to 1 niece and 1 nephew. He is also survived by many loving friends and spiritual children. Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Ascension Greek Orthodox Church in Fairview, N.J. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst, N.J. Friends will be recieved Tuesday 5-9pm at the Church. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
