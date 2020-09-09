Cido Patire
Garfield - age 74, of Garfield, died on September 9, 2020. Born in Passaic, he lived in Lodi 42 years settling in Garfield 32 years ago. He was a project manager and carpenter 20 years with Nova Interiors in Englewood retiring in 2000, he was a Vietnam Army Veteran, a Life Member of the Garfield VFW Post 2867, and a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America - Local 253 in Hackensack over 50 years. In addition, he was a member of the NRA, the Cherry Ridge Rifle Club, Oakland, and he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Marie (nee Di Dino), a devoted son, Cido J. Patire and wife Jennifer, one cherished grandchild, Mason James, and two siblings, Alan and wife Rosalyn and Robert Patire. Visiting Friday 2 to 5 pm with a 4:30 pm chapel service. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. The Patire family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com