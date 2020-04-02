|
Cindy Dianella
Belleville - Cindy Dianella, 58, of Bellville, NJ died suddenly of complications from pneumonia related to COVID-19, on March 22, 2020. Cindy was born in Montclair NJ, January 10, 1962, to Vincent and Victoria (Bardi) Dianella. She was a graduate of Bloomfield High School Class of 1980, and also received an Associates Degree in Mechanical Drafting from Lyons Institute in Hackensack and an Associates Degree in Computer Information Systems from Essex County College.
Cindy worked as a Help Desk Supervisor, IT for ASCO Power Technologies of Florham Park for a total of 27 years.
She enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family. Seen as a "kid at heart" by all, she was considered the "fun" Aunt who demanded to sit at the children's table during family gatherings. She was also a volunteer volleyball coach over the last 20 years, coaching 4th - 8th graders at St. John Kanty's Church in Clifton.
Cindy is survived by sisters Judy Scognamillo and husband Ralph of West Orange; Karen DeNicola and husband Jeff of Manalapan; and Denise Gomez of Clifton. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Scott Scoganmillo and wife Jenny, Candee McAloon and husband Kevin, Ginger Durante, Brittini DeNicola, Eddie Gomez and great nieces and nephews Colin, Rylie, CJ, Anthony, and Gabby. She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony.
She will be missed by all of her family as well as coworkers, and her many friends.
Services will be announced at a later date